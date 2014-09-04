FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean mill CJ buys 26,100 T wheat for Jan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2014

S.Korean mill CJ buys 26,100 T wheat for Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korean mill CJ Cheiljedang
Corp bought a total of 26,100 tonnes of U.S. Western
White or Soft White wheat on Wednesday, Korean traders said.
    One purchase of 21,200 tonnes wheat of 10.5 percent maximum
protein was made at around $260 a tonne, one trader said, and
another said the price was $262.89 a tonne.
    The second purchase of 4,900 tonnes wheat of 8.5 percent
maximum protein was made at around $300 a tonne, one trader
said, and another said the price was $299.63 per tonne.
    The seller was said to be CHS. The products will arrive at
Incheon and Busan, and shipment is scheduled between Jan. 1 and
31, 2015.

 (Reporting by Chris Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

