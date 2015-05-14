FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Daehan Flour Mills seeks 45,000 T wheat for Oct
May 14, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Daehan Flour Mills seeks 45,000 T wheat for Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills
Co Ltd issued an Invitation to Bid (ITB) seeking a
total of 45,000 tonnes of Western Australian wheat for October
loading via tenders, South Korean traders said on Thursday.
    The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Thursday, and
details are as follows:
    TONNES     COMMODITY          PROTEIN(%)
    40,100     Standard White     10.3-11
     4,900     Hard               min. 11.5
    
    * Note: Loading ports are restricted to Fremantle, Geraldton
and Albany ports.

 (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Anand Basu)

