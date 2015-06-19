FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Daehan Flour Mills seeks 50,000 T wheat for Oct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 19, 2015 / 1:01 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Daehan Flour Mills seeks 50,000 T wheat for Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills
Co Ltd is seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of U.S.
origin wheat via tenders for October shipment, South Korean
traders said on Friday.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday.
    Details are as follows:
    TONNES      COMMODITY                 PROTEIN(pct)
    30,200      Western/Soft White        max. 10.5
    2,350       Western/Soft White        max. 8.5
    6,200       Hard Red Winter           min. 11.5
    11,250      Dark/Northern Spring      min. 14.0

 (Reporting By Hooyeon Kim and Brian Kim; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
