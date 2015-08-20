S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 27,100 T wheat for Nov

Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking a total of 27,100 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from the United States for November shipment via a tender, South Korean traders said on Thursday. The tender will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Thursday. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct) 17,500 White/Soft max. 10.5 1,700 White/Soft max. 8.5 2,900 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5 5,000 Northern Spring/ min. 14.0 Dark Northern Spring (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)