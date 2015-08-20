FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 27,100 T wheat for Nov
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 20, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 27,100 T wheat for Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 is seeking a total of 27,100 tonnes of wheat to be
sourced from the United States for November shipment via a
tender, South Korean traders said on Thursday.
    The tender will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Thursday. 
    Details of the tender are as follows:
    
    TONNES     GRAIN TYPE            PROTEIN(pct)
    17,500     White/Soft            max. 10.5
     1,700     White/Soft            max.  8.5
     2,900     Hard Red Winter       min. 11.5
     5,000     Northern Spring/      min. 14.0
               Dark Northern Spring          

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.