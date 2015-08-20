FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Daehan Flour Mill seeks 23,900 T wheat for Nov
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 20, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Daehan Flour Mill seeks 23,900 T wheat for Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd
 is seeking 23,900 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from
the United States via tenders for November shipment, a South
Korean trading source said on Thursday.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday.
    Details are as follows:
    
    TONNES    COMMODITY             PROTEIN(pct)
    9,100     White/Soft            max. 10.5
      700     White/Soft            max. 8.5
    5,500     Hard Red Wheat        min. 11.5
    8,600     Northern Spring/      min. 14
              Dark Northern Spring  

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.