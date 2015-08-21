FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Daehan buys 23,900 T wheat from U.S
August 21, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Daehan buys 23,900 T wheat from U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Seoul, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co
Ltd bought 23,900 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from
the United States in a tender that closed Thursday, a source
from the utility said on Friday. 
    The wheat was for shipment in December, the source said, but
declined to disclose details about prices.
    
    Details of the tender are as follows:
    TONNES    COMMODITY             PORT       SUPPLIER   
    9,100     White/Soft            Incheon    Mitsui&Co
      700     White/Soft            Incheon    Mitsui&Co
    5,500     Hard Red Wheat        Incheon    Mitsui&Co
    8,600     Northern Spring/      Incheon    Mitsui&Co
              Dark Northern Spring

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

