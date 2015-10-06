FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea seeks 98,650 T wheat for Jan-Mar
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 6, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea seeks 98,650 T wheat for Jan-Mar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 and Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd are seeking
up to 98,650 tonnes milling wheat via tenders, South Korean
traders said on Tuesday.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    
    CJ's tender for U.S. milling wheat for shipment in January,
2016 will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT).
    Wheat
    TONNES    GRAIN TYPE            PROTEIN(pct)  
    13,600    Western White/        max. 10.5     
              Soft White
    1,150     Western White/        max. 8.5 and/or max. 9.0    
                                    
              Soft White
    5,100     Hard Red Winter       min. 11.5     
    3,500     Northern Spring/      min. 14       
              Dark Northern Spring  
    
    Daehan's tender for U.S. milling wheat for shipment in
January, 2016 will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).
    Wheat
    TONNES    GRAIN TYPE             PROTEIN(pct)   
    9,800     Western White/         max. 10.5    
              Soft White
    5,500     Hard Red Winter        min. 11.5    
    10,000    Northern Spring/        min. 14      
              Dark Northern Spring
    
    Daehan's tender for Australian milling wheat for shipment in
March, 2016 will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT).
    Wheat
    TONNES   GRAIN TYPE                        PROTEIN(pct)
    44,700   Australian Standard White Wheat   min. 10.3-max. 11
    5,300    Australian Hard Wheat             min. 11.5

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

