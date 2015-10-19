FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's CJ buys 61,000 T U.S. wheat in tenders
October 19, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's CJ buys 61,000 T U.S. wheat in tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korean flour mill CJ Cheiljedang
Corp purchased 61,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin milling
wheat in two tenders on Friday, South Korean traders said.
    The tenders had sought shipment in February 2016. 
    The utility declined to disclose supplier information, but
other details of the purchas are as follows:
    
    TONNES    COMMODITY             PRICE
    29,800    Western/Soft White    Around $249
     3,500    Western/Soft White    Around $320
    11,200    Hard Red Winter       Around $225
    16,500    Northern Spring       Around $239
    
    * Note: The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan ports.
   

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
