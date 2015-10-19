FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Daehan buys 50,000 T wheat from Australia
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Daehan buys 50,000 T wheat from Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co
Ltd bought 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from
Australia in a tender that closed on Friday, a source from the
utility said on Monday.
    The wheat was for shipment in April, the source said, but
declined to disclose details about prices.
    Details of the tender are as follows:
    
    TONNES    COMMODITY                    SUPPLIER
    43,500    Australian Standard White    Mitsui
    6,500     Australian Hard              Mitsui
    
    * Note: The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan ports.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.