S.Korea's Daehan buys 50,000 T wheat from Australia

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd bought 50,000 tonnes of wheat to be sourced from Australia in a tender that closed on Friday, a source from the utility said on Monday. The wheat was for shipment in April, the source said, but declined to disclose details about prices. Details of the tender are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY SUPPLIER 43,500 Australian Standard White Mitsui 6,500 Australian Hard Mitsui * Note: The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan ports. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)