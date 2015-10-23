FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 51,100 T wheat for March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 issued an invitation to bid (ITB) seeking a total of
51,100 tonnes of wheat to be sourced form the United States for
shipment in March, 2016 via two spot tenders.
    The tenders will close at 11 a.m.(0200 GMT) on Friday.
    Details of the tenders are as follows:
    
    TONNES     GRAIN TYPE             PROTEIN(pct)
    25,200     Western/Soft White     max. 10.5
    3,000      Western/Soft White     max. 8.5 and/or max. 9.0
    8,400      Hard Red Winter        min. 11.5
    14,500     Dark/Northern Spring   min. 14.0
      

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
