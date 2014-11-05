FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill seeks 28,900 T of U.S. wheat
November 5, 2014 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill seeks 28,900 T of U.S. wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day to Thursday in paragraph 2)
    SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co
Ltd is seeking a total of 28,900 tonnes of U.S.
wheat for March to April shipment via tenders, traders said.
    The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday.
Additional details are as follows:
    TONNES      COMMODITY                     PROTEIN(pct)
    12,300      Western and/or Soft White     max. 10.5
     1,200      Western and/or Soft White     max.  8.5
     3,200      Hard Red Winter               min. 11.5
    12,200      (Dark) Northern Spring        min. 14.0

 (Reporting By Kahyun Yang; Editing by Paul Tait)

