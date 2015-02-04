FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 50,000 T Australian wheat for June
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 50,000 T Australian wheat for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 is seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of Australian
wheat for June shipment via a tender, South Korean traders said
on Wednesday.
    The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on February 4.
    The products should be shipped to Incheon and Busan ports
between June 1 and June 30, and details are as follows:
    TONNES   GRAIN TYPE
    42,300   Korean Australian Standard White
     7,700   Australian Hard
    
    * Note: Korean ASW blend is APW 70 pct and ANW 30 pct with 5
pct more or less. Sellers may offer smaller and/or larger
quantity than requested quantity at sellers' option.

 (Reporting by Brian Kim; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

