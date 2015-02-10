FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Cheiljedang seeks 97,800 T of wheat for June-July
February 10, 2015 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Cheiljedang seeks 97,800 T of wheat for June-July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 is seeking 47,800 tonnes of U.S. wheat for June
shipment and 50,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for July shipment
via tenders, South Korean traders said.
    The tender for the U.S. wheat will be closed at 11 a.m.
(0200 GMT) on February 10, and the tender for the Australian
wheat will be closed at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on the same day, they
added.
    Details are as follows:
    -- U.S. Wheat
    TONNES     PRODUCT                            PROTEIN(%)
    23,000     Western/Soft White                 max. 10.5
    1,800      Western/Soft White                 max. 8.5
    14,300     Northern/Dark Northern Spring      min. 14.0
    8,700      Hard Red Winter                    min. 11.5
    -- Australian Wheat
    TONNES     PRODUCT                            PROTEIN(%)    
    44,500     Korean Australian Standard White   10.3-11.0
    5,500      Australian Hard                    min. 11.5

    * Note: Shipments should be made to Incheon and Busan ports.

 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

