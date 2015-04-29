FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Samyang Corp seeks 30,000 T wheat
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Samyang Corp seeks 30,000 T wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang
Corporation is seeking a total of 30,000 tonnes of
US No.1 wheat on behalf of Samyang Corporation, Donga-one and
Korea Flour Mills, and Daesun Flour Mills for
shipment between September 5 to October 5 via tenders, South
Korean traders said.
    The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday.
    Bids should be made on FOB basis, and the details are as
follows:
    
    TONNES      COMMODITY                 PROTEIN (pct)
    13,200      Western/Soft White        max. 10.5
    1,500       Western/soft White        max. 8.5
    4,100       Hard red winter           min. 11.5
    11,200      (Dark) Northern Spring    min. 14
    

 (Reporting by Seungyun Oh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
