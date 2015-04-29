S.Korea's Samyang Corp seeks 30,000 T wheat

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samyang Corporation is seeking a total of 30,000 tonnes of US No.1 wheat on behalf of Samyang Corporation, Donga-one and Korea Flour Mills, and Daesun Flour Mills for shipment between September 5 to October 5 via tenders, South Korean traders said. The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday. Bids should be made on FOB basis, and the details are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PROTEIN (pct) 13,200 Western/Soft White max. 10.5 1,500 Western/soft White max. 8.5 4,100 Hard red winter min. 11.5 11,200 (Dark) Northern Spring min. 14 (Reporting by Seungyun Oh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)