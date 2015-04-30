FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 50,000 T wheat for September
April 30, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang seeks 50,000 T wheat for September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s CJ Cheiljedang Corp is seeking a total of 50,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat for September shipment via a tender, according to an Invitation to Bid (ITB) issued by the CJ wheat purchase team.

The tender will close at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday.

Details of the tender are as follows:

TONNES GRAIN TYPE PROTEIN(pct)

24,100 White/Soft max. 10.5

2,900 White/Soft max. 8.5

6,500 Hard Red Winter min. 11.5

16,500 Dark/Northern Spring min. 14.0 (Reporting By Brian Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
