FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Daehan Flour Mill seeks 51,000 T wheat for Feb-March
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 18, 2015 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea's Daehan Flour Mill seeks 51,000 T wheat for Feb-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd
 is seeking a total of 51,000 tonnes of Australian
wheat via tenders for loading between Feb. 15 and March 15,
2016, South Korean traders said on Friday.
    The tender will close at 2 p.m.(0500 GMT) on Friday, they
said.
    Details are as follows:
    
    TONNES       COMMODITY                 PROTEIN(pct)
    48,000       Australian Standard       10.3-11
                 White Wheat               
     3,000       Australian Hard Wheat     min. 11.5
    
    * Note: The products are to arrive at South Korean ports.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.