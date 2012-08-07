FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CWB inks deals with remaining W. Canada grain handlers
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

CWB inks deals with remaining W. Canada grain handlers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* CWB lost monopoly, owns no grain storage

* Grain handlers to accept delivery of CWB grain

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 7 (Reuters) - CWB, the former Canadian Wheat Board, said on Tuesday that it had reached agreements with 10 additional grain-handling companies, giving farmers delivery options at all country elevators in Western Canada.

A Canadian law stripped CWB of its wheat and barley marketing monopoly as of Aug. 1. CWB continues to buy farmers’ grain in the open market, but it does not own storage facilities in the country or at ports.

The latest deals with grain handlers to accept delivery of CWB grain include privately held Parrish & Heimbecker, Paterson Grain, and farmer-owned independent grain terminals.

CWB had earlier announced deals with the big three Canadian grain handlers - Viterra Inc, which Glencore International PLC is taking over; Cargill Ltd ; and Richardson International Ltd - as well as Louis Dreyfus Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
