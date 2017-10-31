Australia's Wheatstone LNG facility exports 1st cargo to Japan - Chevron

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The cargo exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Australia’s Wheatstone project has left for Japan, Chevron said on Tuesday.

“The cargo will be delivered to one of Chevron’s foundation buyers, JERA, for delivery into Japan,” Chevron said in a statement.

Wheatstone started producing LNG earlier this month, slightly later than expected.

Wheatstone is the sixth out of eight projects in a $200 billion Australian LNG construction boom that is now in its final stretch. The two remaining ones are Royal Dutch Shell’s Prelude floating LNG project and Ichthys, led by Japan’s Inpex.

“At full capacity, the Wheatstone project’s two train LNG facility is expected to contribute around six percent of the Asia Pacific region’s total future LNG production, delivering 8.9 million tonnes per annum of LNG for export to customers in Asia,” Chevron said.

“The project’s domestic gas plant also has the capacity to produce 200 terajoules per day of domestic gas for the Western Australian market,” it added. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)