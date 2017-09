HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Wheelock Properties Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong-listed Wheelock Co, has won a HK$3.8 billion ($489 million) tender for a residential site in Hong Kong’s Kowloon district. The price came in at the low end of expectations of between HK$3.8 billion and HK$4.3 billion.

($1 = 7.7643 Hong Kong dollars)