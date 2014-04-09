FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese pork producer WH Group sets price range for Hong Kong IPO-IFR
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese pork producer WH Group sets price range for Hong Kong IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 9 (Reuters) - WH Group Ltd, the world’s largest pork processor, is set to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday in a HK$8.00-11.25 per share range, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

WH Group, which last year bought U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods, intends to sell shares in a 2014 price-to-earnings multiple of 15-20.8 times, Thomson Reuters publication IFR said.

The company is yet to finalise the total number of shares to be sold in the IPO, though the primary-share component alone could take the deal value to $3 billion to $4.3 billion, the report added.

WH Group did not offer an immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.