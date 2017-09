HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Chinese pork producer WH Group Ltd is seeking to raise $2 billion to $3 billion from a revised Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

The IPO could come to market in late July or early August and will comprise solely of primary shares, IFR said. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)