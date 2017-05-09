MOVES-WH Ireland hired two senior executives in wealth management business

May 9 (Reuters) - UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.

WH Ireland, which specializes in advising small and mid-cap UK listed companies, appointed Peter Everitt as an independent financial adviser in Cardiff.

The firm also hired Steve Hutchings as business development manager in Milton Keynes.

Everitt was previously a self-employed IFA in South Wales. Hutchings had a 20-year career at Coutts & Co, where he was team leader and director, and set up the firm's Milton Keynes office. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)