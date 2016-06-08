FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Whirlpool close to opening new Argentina plant, two more lines coming
June 8, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Whirlpool close to opening new Argentina plant, two more lines coming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to reflect additional production lines, not plants)

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp will open a factory making cooking appliances in Argentina by September and plans to open two new production lines in the country, focused on laundry and refrigeration, over the next five years, the company’s chief executive for Latin America said Wednesday.

Joao Carlos Brega, who oversaw the 2002 closure of a Whirlpool plant in Argentina during a severe economic crisis, said that country is now ahead of Brazil in making the political transition needed to return to healthy economic growth.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

