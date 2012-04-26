UPDATE 1-Whirlpool profit tops estimates

April 26 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the world’s largest appliance maker benefited from price increases and cost cuts.

Net income fell to $92 million, or $1.17 a share in the first quarter from $169 million, or $2.17 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 a share. Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.12 on that basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The news came a day after news that price rises and sales strength in Latin America helped smaller rival Electrolux to beat forecasts in the first quarter.