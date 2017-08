A federal judge in Chicago on Tuesday refused to let consumers pursue class-action claims that Whirlpool Corp made defective wall ovens because they could not identify a common defect.

Plaintiffs led by Beth Kljajic and Kathleen Cates alleged that Whirlpool's Vision II Platform Wall Ovens were prone to overheat and lock up when the self-cleaning function was turned on, leaving them unusable.

