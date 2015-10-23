FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Whirlpool says stronger U.S. dollar expected to hit 2015 sales (not 3rd quarter sales)
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Whirlpool says stronger U.S. dollar expected to hit 2015 sales (not 3rd quarter sales)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and body to reflect FY2015 expectations, not 3rd quarter results. Also changes “devaluation” to “depreciation” in second paragraph)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp executives said on Friday that an unfavorable currency exchange rate was expected to negatively affected the company’s overall full year 2015 sales.

Speaking during a conference call with analysts, CEO Jeff Fettig said rapid currency depreciation in international markets including Brazil, Canada, Russia and the European Union was expected to absorb about $2.5 billion dollars in sales in 2015.

The company also said declining demand in Brazil, China, Russia and Ukraine was expected to absorb about $900 million in sales in the same year.

Shares of the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based home appliance maker fell nearly 8 percent to $146.68 during the conference call. (Reporting By Meredith Davis; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
