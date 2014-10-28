UPDATE 2-Whirlpool profit rises on strong U.S., European sales

(Adds details on sales, consumer sentiment, share reaction) Oct 28 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp on Tuesday posted a higher quarterly profit as the housing recovery in the United States lifted sales of its washers and dryers, cooktops, stoves and refrigerators. The world's largest maker of home appliances also reported strong sales in Europe, suggesting that region's economic woes may not be as bad as some worried. The financial results, coupled with a stronger-than-expected report on U.S. consumer sentiment, sent the company's shares as much as 8.6 percent. Like Swedish rival Electrolux AB, Whirlpool is enjoying strong demand in North America, where an improving U.S. housing market, falling gas prices and signs of strength in the labor market are all raising consumer sentiment. The Conference Board, an industry group, said on Tuesday that its index of U.S. consumer attitudes rose in October to a seven-year high. Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Whirlpool posted a third-quarter profit of $230 million, or $2.88 a share, up from $196 million, or $2.42 a share, a year earlier. Sales rose 2 percent to $4.8 billion. Whirlpool said it still expected to post a 2014 profit of $11.50 to $12.00 a share from ongoing businesses. Costs from its acquisitions of Indesit Company SpA and Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd, however, would reduce net income to a range of $9.40 to $9.90 a share from a prior outlook of $10.30 to $10.80, the company said. In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Whirlpool shares were up 7.2 percent at $168.76 after rising as high as $170.99. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)