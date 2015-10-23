FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whirlpool posts higher quarterly profit, revises 2015 EPS outlook
October 23, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Whirlpool posts higher quarterly profit, revises 2015 EPS outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp posted a higher quarterly net profit on Friday as benefits from costs and capacity reductions, acquisitions, and favorable price-mix offset declining demand in Latin America and unfavorable currency exchange rates, the company said.

The world’s largest maker of home appliances reported third-quarter net income at $235 million, up from $230 million a year ago.

Its ongoing business earnings per diluted share rose to $3.45 from $3.04 and topped the $3.29 expected by analysts.

Whirlpool revised its outlook for full-year 2015 GAAP net earnings per diluted share to a range of $9.75 to $10.25 from a range of $9.50 to $10.50 and its full-year ongoing business earning per diluted share to $12 to $12.50 from $12 to $13. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; editing by Jason Neely)

