10 months ago
Whirlpool Q3 profit rises, but hurt by strong U.S. dollar
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

Whirlpool Q3 profit rises, but hurt by strong U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp reported a higher quarterly net profit on Tuesday as revenue took a hit from a strong U.S. dollar.

The world's largest maker of home appliances reported third-quarter net income of $238 million or $3.10 per share, up from $235 million or $2.95 per share a year earlier.

Whirlpool said third-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations totaled $3.66, compared with $3.45 a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share from ongoing operations of $3.86.

Reporting by Meredith Davis; editing by Jason Neely

