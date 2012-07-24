FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 5-Whirlpool results miss estimates on Europe woes
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 5-Whirlpool results miss estimates on Europe woes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Q2 earnings per share ex-items $1.55 vs Wall St view $1.64
    * Q2 sales fall, miss estimates
    * Weak demand across the euro zone hurts Whirlpool
    * Maintains profit outlook for the year
    * Shares fall 6.4 percent


    By Dhanya Skariachan
    July 24 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest appliance
maker, missed Wall Street's expectations for quarterly earnings and sales, hurt
by weak demand in Europe and a stronger dollar.
    The news on Tuesday pushed shares of the maker of Maytag and KitchenAid
appliances down more than 6 percent and raised concerns about sales in the euro
zone for the rest of the year.
    Investors should brace themselves for a long period of weakness in Europe,
said Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst of NBG Productions.
    "It has gotten worse," Sozzi said. "There is no reason for me to think that
it is going to improve any time soon."
    Home appliance makers have struggled with higher raw materials costs and
tepid demand in developed markets, especially in Europe, which is reeling from
an economic crisis. European shoppers have cut back spending on discretionary
items such as refrigerators and freezers.
    Across the 17 countries that use the euro, business activity declined in
July for the sixth straight month. Manufacturing output nosedived, particularly
in Germany, suggesting a recession ahead.  
    "The European markets continue to face very challenging macroeconomic
conditions which are impacting consumer demand," Whirlpool Chief Executive
Officer Jeff Fettig told investors.
    Whirlpool's second-quarter sales fell 4.6 percent to $4.51 billion, missing
the analysts' average estimate of $4.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. 
    Sales at the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa unit fell to $692
million from $841 million a year earlier. Excluding currency translations, sales
declined about 7 percent, as did unit shipments for the region.
    Whirlpool said it still expected shipments to Europe, the Middle East and
Africa to fall 2 percent to 5 percent for 2012. Weak consumer demand across the
euro zone forced the company to cut back production in the region, it said. 
    Sozzi said he was surprised that Whirlpool did not cut its shipment outlook
for that market. The company is probably counting on price increases to offset
the potential weakness in sales volume, he said.
    Both Whirlpool and smaller rival Electrolux of Sweden have raised
prices this year to offset weakness in demand in key markets.
    Last week, Electrolux reported second-quarter earnings that beat forecasts
as strength in emerging markets offset weak demand in mature ones, especially
Europe. 
 
    Like many U.S. companies that sell outside their home turf, Whirlpool was
hurt by a stronger dollar that brings down the value of its exported goods. 
    
    LOSING MARKET SHARE?
    Based on the current economic outlook, Whirlpool expects U.S. unit shipments
this year to be flat to down 2 percent.
    Marc Bitzer, president of Whirlpool's North America unit, said demand was at
"recessionary low levels" and that he expected only a "relatively modest" uptick
in the company's largest market in the back half of the year.
    Sozzi said he suspected Whirlpool was losing share to Electrolux and Korean
rivals like LG Electronics, especially since Whirlpool North America
unit shipments fell about 2 percent in the second quarter, while U.S. industry
unit shipments of major appliances rose about 1 percent.
    The company's net profit was $113 million, or $1.43 a share, compared with a
year-earlier net loss of $161 million, or $2.10 a share. Excluding items,
Whirlpool earned $1.55 a share, missing Wall Street's estimate of $1.64. 
    The appliance maker still expects earnings of $6.50 to $7.00 a share this
year, while analysts have forecast $6.50. On a conference call, Whirlpool said
its first-half profit, boosted by price increases and improved productivity, was
ahead of the plan that it made while entering the year. 
    Shares of Whirlpool were down 6.4 percent at $63.02 in midday trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
