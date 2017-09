Oct 22 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp said its quarterly profit more than doubled as the company’s cost cutting efforts paid off.

Net income available to the world’s largest appliance maker rose to $196 million, or $2.42 per share, in the third quarter from $74 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Whirlpool earned $2.72 per share.