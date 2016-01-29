FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whirlpool quarterly profit more than doubles
January 29, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Whirlpool quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp said its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by cost- and capacity-reduction actions and acquisitions.

The world’s largest maker of home appliances said net earnings rose to $180 million, or $2.28 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $81 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Whirlpool said ongoing business earnings rose to $4.10 per share from $3.52.

Net sales fell 7.4 percent to $5.56 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

