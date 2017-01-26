FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Whirlpool posts flat quarterly profit, hurt by acquisition costs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 7 months ago

Whirlpool posts flat quarterly profit, hurt by acquisition costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.

Net income available to Whirlpool was flat at $180 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Earnings per share rose to $2.36 from $2.28 per share, a year earlier.

The maker of several household appliance labels, including KitchenAid, Maytag and the eponymous Whirlpool brand, said sales rose 1.7 percent to $5.66 billion.

Whirlpool's sales had decreased in the previous four quarters due to soft demand, tough competition in the U.S. market and the weak pound after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.