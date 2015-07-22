FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Whirlpool quarterly profit slips on strong U.S. dollar
July 22, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Whirlpool quarterly profit slips on strong U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to reflect ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $2.70, instead of GAAP per diluted share of $2.21)

July 22 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp posted a slightly lower quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to a strong U.S. dollar and weak sales in Brazil.

The world’s largest maker of home appliances reported second-quarter net income at $177 million, down from $179 million, a year ago.

The company’s ongoing business earnings per diluted share in the second quarter was $2.70. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter.

Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
