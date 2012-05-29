FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Whirlpool Corp sells $300 mln notes
May 29, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Whirlpool Corp sells $300 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp on Tuesday sold
$300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 	
    JP Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.	
	
BORROWER: WHIRLPOOL CORP 	
	
AMT $300 MLN     COUPON 4.7 PCT     MATURITY    06/01/2022	
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.85    FIRST PAY   12/01/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3     YIELD 4.719 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/01/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 300 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
