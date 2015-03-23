5th Circuit revives whistleblower's claims of overbilling by coworkers

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a Louisiana man’s whistleblower claims against his former employer, saying a federal judge erred in finding the man’s suit only made claims against his coworkers and not the company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said Justin Richardson’s 2013 suit against Texas-based Axion Logistics LLC sufficiently alleged that the company allowed employees to submit fraudulent timesheets and mileage logs for reimbursement from third-party companies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EL25DP