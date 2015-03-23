FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5th Circuit revives whistleblower's claims of overbilling by coworkers
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

5th Circuit revives whistleblower's claims of overbilling by coworkers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a Louisiana man’s whistleblower claims against his former employer, saying a federal judge erred in finding the man’s suit only made claims against his coworkers and not the company.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said Justin Richardson’s 2013 suit against Texas-based Axion Logistics LLC sufficiently alleged that the company allowed employees to submit fraudulent timesheets and mileage logs for reimbursement from third-party companies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EL25DP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.