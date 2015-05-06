U.S. banking law trumps Florida whistleblower statute- 11th Circuit

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled that a federal law allowing banks to fire officers at will preempts a Florida whistleblower law, joining courts that have come to the same conclusion regarding three other states’ statutes.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision Tuesday dismissed a 2013 suit by a former vice president at U.S. Bank NA in Florida, Marc Wiersum, who said he was fired for reporting what he believed was illegal activity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P0AczS