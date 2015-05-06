FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. banking law trumps Florida whistleblower statute- 11th Circuit
May 6, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. banking law trumps Florida whistleblower statute- 11th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court has ruled that a federal law allowing banks to fire officers at will preempts a Florida whistleblower law, joining courts that have come to the same conclusion regarding three other states’ statutes.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision Tuesday dismissed a 2013 suit by a former vice president at U.S. Bank NA in Florida, Marc Wiersum, who said he was fired for reporting what he believed was illegal activity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P0AczS

