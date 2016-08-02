Whistleblower loses appeal in lawsuit over mortgage down payments

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a whistleblower's claims that four banks defrauded the U.S. government's mortgage insurance program, ruling the whistleblower did not have actual knowledge that a fraud had been committed.

In a decision last week, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals found the whistleblower, Brian Hastings, only speculated the Federal Housing Administration insurance program could suffer losses from an alleged down payment fraud.

