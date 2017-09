(Reuters) - A Department of Labor rule that outlines the procedures for handling retaliation claims against financial firms and has been criticized by some as too friendly to whistleblowers took effect on Thursday.

The rule was first proposed four years ago to bring regulations under the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) in line with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KwUTB2