Labor Department asked to ban gag clauses for whistleblowers

(Reuters) - A nonprofit group and an attorney for whistleblowers have called on the Department of Labor to work to block companies from requiring employees to sign pacts that curb their ability to report fraud to the government.

The petition filed Monday by the Government Accountability Project and Jason Zuckerman of Zuckerman Law asks the department to prohibit employers from including “de facto gag clauses” in employment and settlement agreements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BrRuZL