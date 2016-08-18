FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Merit Systems Board can review whistleblower claim -Federal Circuit
August 18, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

U.S. Merit Systems Board can review whistleblower claim -Federal Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board can review claims of whistleblower retaliation even if they involve a government employee's entitlement to worker's compensation benefits, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found the MSPB erred in ruling that former Navy carpenter Philip Kerrigan's whistleblower retaliation action was preempted by the Federal Employee Compensation Act (FECA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bKByCe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
