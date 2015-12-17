FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharmacist whistleblower suit may escape first-to-file bar - 1st Circuit
December 17, 2015 / 2:58 AM / 2 years ago

Pharmacist whistleblower suit may escape first-to-file bar - 1st Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A would-be whistleblower will get another chance to argue that pharmacy operator PharMerica Corp defrauded the government, even though he was not the first to make those allegations, a federal appeals court has held.

In a decision issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a 2014 ruling by a Rhode Island federal judge who said the False Claims Act’s “first-to-file” rule required dismissal of pharmacist Robert Gadbois’ whistleblower suit, since an earlier suit alleging similar conduct meant a Wisconsin district court had acquired jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QqPPB1

