Supreme Court to review 'implied certification' in Medicaid suits

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review the issue of whether healthcare providers who bill Medicaid and other government programs imply they are following all program requirements in so doing, including requirements for licensing and supervising their staff.

So-called implied certification has been the basis for a number of whistleblower suits under the U.S. False Claims Act. The case the high court has chosen to take up was brought by Julio Escobar and his wife, Carmen Correa, the parents of a teenager who died of a seizure after being treated at a Lawrence, Massachusetts, mental-health center owned by Universal Health Services Inc.

