LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Whitbread PLC : * Like for like total sales up 2.7 percent in 11 weeks to February 14 * Like for like sales growth of 3.7% for 50 weeks to February 14 * We remain on track to deliver full year results in line with expectations. * See no change to market conditions, although we expect a more competitive

environment * Premier inn like for like sales growth of 2.9% in Q4 * Costa UK like for like equity store sales up 5.5% in Q4