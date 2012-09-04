Whitbread poaches finance director from Premier Farnell

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - British coffee shops and hotels group Whitbread said it had poached Nicholas Cadbury to be its new finance director from electronic components distributor Premier Farnell.

Cadbury will succeed Christopher Rogers, who becomes managing director of the group’s Costa Coffee chain, the company said on Tuesday.

Cadbury joined Premier Farnell in 2011 after working at Dixons Retail in a variety of roles, including three years as finance director.

Premier Farnell, which in May lost chief executive Harriet Green to tour operator Thomas Cook, said its former finance director Mark Whiteling would rejoin the company in an expanded role that encompassed IT as well as finance.