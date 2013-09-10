FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whitbread posts 2.1 pct sales rise in second quarter
September 10, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Whitbread posts 2.1 pct sales rise in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread posted a 2.1 percent rise in second quarter underlying sales, helped by strong hotel demand in London.

The group said underlying sales at its Premier Inn hotels grew by 3.0 percent in the 11 weeks to August 15, with total sales boosted by an increased number of new rooms.

Underlying sales at its Costa Coffee UK stores rose by 3 percent, a slowdown on the 8 percent achieved in the first quarter, as the hot summer weather crimped demand for hot drinks.

The overall 2.1 percent rise compared to a rise of 3.1 percent in the previous quarter. Total second quarter sales rose 10.8 percent.

