Whitbread names Lloyds' Alison Brittain as new CEO
May 22, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Whitbread names Lloyds' Alison Brittain as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, on Friday named Lloyds Banking Group executive Alison Brittain as its new boss, succeeding Andy Harrison.

Brittain, 50, is currently group director of Lloyds’ retail division. She previously held senior roles at Santander UK and Barclays and is also a non executive director of Marks & Spencer .

Harrison announced last month that he had decided to retire from full time executive life at the end of February 2016. Brittain will join the company on Jan. 4 2016. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)

