FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premier Inn and Costa Coffee demand sends Whitbread sales up
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 16, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Premier Inn and Costa Coffee demand sends Whitbread sales up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread posted a 4.3 percent rise in first quarter underlying group sales on Tuesday, helped by strong demand at its budget hotel chain Premier Inn and continued growth in its Costa Coffee business.

The company, which in May said Lloyds Banking Group executive Alison Brittain would replace Andy Harrison as its boss next year, said underlying sales at Premier Inn rose 6.3 percent in the 13 weeks to May 28, with new openings helping push total sales up 14.3 percent in the period.

Total Costa Coffee sales grew 17.2 percent with sales at UK stores open over a year up 5 percent on a year ago.

The overall group sales growth of 4.3 percent was in line with expectations and compared to a rise of 6.5 percent in its 2014-15 financial year. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.