Premier Inn and Costa Coffee demand sends Whitbread sales up

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread posted a 4.3 percent rise in first quarter underlying group sales on Tuesday, helped by strong demand at its budget hotel chain Premier Inn and continued growth in its Costa Coffee business.

The company, which in May said Lloyds Banking Group executive Alison Brittain would replace Andy Harrison as its boss next year, said underlying sales at Premier Inn rose 6.3 percent in the 13 weeks to May 28, with new openings helping push total sales up 14.3 percent in the period.

Total Costa Coffee sales grew 17.2 percent with sales at UK stores open over a year up 5 percent on a year ago.

The overall group sales growth of 4.3 percent was in line with expectations and compared to a rise of 6.5 percent in its 2014-15 financial year. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by James Davey)