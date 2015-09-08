FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Whitbread eyes savings, price hikes to offset living wage hit
September 8, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Whitbread eyes savings, price hikes to offset living wage hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it expected to cut spending and increase some prices to counter the “substantial” cost of the higher national living wage, as it posted slowing second quarter sales.

British finance minister George Osborne announced a bumper pay increase in July, with the current 6.50 pound minimum wage set to rise to a 7.20 pounds for those aged over 25 from next April. Renamed the “living wage”, the rate will grow steadily over the following four years to around 9.35 pounds an hour.

Whitbread said on Tuesday it was developing plans to mitigate the “substantial cost increase” and would announce details of its plans at its half-year results on Oct. 20.

The company said group like-for-like sales grew by 3.3 percent in the 11 weeks to Aug. 13, slowing from growth of 4.3 percent in its first quarter, though Whitbread said it remained on track to meet full-year expectations.

Underlying sales at Premier Inn rose 4.3 percent in the period, compared with 6.3 percent first quarter growth, with new openings helping total sales rise 11.6 percent.

Total Costa sales grew 16.2 percent, with sales at UK stores open over a year up 4.0 percent against strong comparatives and softer than expected trade in August. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
