BRIEF-Whitbread H1 profit rises 10.6 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Whitbread H1 profit rises 10.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Whitbread PLC : * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC H1 underlying pretax profit rose 10.6

percent to 193.4 million STG * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC interim dividend up 11.4 percent to 19.5

pence per share * H1 total revenue up 14.2% to £1,018.1 million (2011/12: £891.3 million * Group like for like sales1 up 4.3% * Costa underlying profit2 up 29.9% to £36.1 million (2011/12: £27.8 million) * Whitbread hotels and restaurants underlying profit2 up 8.5% to £181.3 million

(2011/12: £167.1 million) * Premier inn delivered a 2.4% growth in revpar during the first half * Like for like sales growth to be more moderate than the high levels achieved

in the first half

